Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: crankshaft compatibility #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location United States Age 26 Posts 44 crankshaft compatibility I have a pile of used parts here from whats left from a nightmare of a project. I was looking at the parts fiche for 2003 aquatrax and it says the cranks are different for turbo vs na. They use the same journal bearings so is there a way to id a turbo crank vs na crank? I see the rods are different the na uses a 19mm wrist pin the turbo uses a 22mm wrist pin. Thanks Last edited by dschutt; Today at 03:53 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules