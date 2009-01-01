Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Random Parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,062 Random Parts 38mm Jetsport velocity stack/arrester - $20 shipped

300/440 angled pump wedge - $20 shipped

(2) 440 38mm intake manifolds - FREE just pay shipping

Used 440 top end (cylinders/pistons/milled? head/copper head gasket(used)) - $40 shipped (never ran it)

X-2 nozzle assembly - $30 shipped

650sx nozzles (missing 2 screws) - $20 shipped

TS650 working ebox - $50 shipped

650sx stock waterbox (one large hole drilled through baffles) - $30 shipped

650 28mm intake manifold modified to fit 38-40mm carbs - $30 shipped

Keihin 40mm carb (choke removed, needs primer fittings) - $50 shipped

750 intake manifold - $40 shipped

38/40mm Ocean Pro F/A - $50 shipped



Will sell the carb setup as a package and include a new 40mm base gasket - $110 shipped

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) yungtaco Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules