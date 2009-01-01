|
38mm Jetsport velocity stack/arrester - $20 shipped
300/440 angled pump wedge - $20 shipped
(2) 440 38mm intake manifolds - FREE just pay shipping
Used 440 top end (cylinders/pistons/milled? head/copper head gasket(used)) - $40 shipped (never ran it)
X-2 nozzle assembly - $30 shipped
650sx nozzles (missing 2 screws) - $20 shipped
TS650 working ebox - $50 shipped
650sx stock waterbox (one large hole drilled through baffles) - $30 shipped
650 28mm intake manifold modified to fit 38-40mm carbs - $30 shipped
Keihin 40mm carb (choke removed, needs primer fittings) - $50 shipped
750 intake manifold - $40 shipped
38/40mm Ocean Pro F/A - $50 shipped
Will sell the carb setup as a package and include a new 40mm base gasket - $110 shipped
