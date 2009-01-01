Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88 Kawasaki 650sx running issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Michigan Posts 1 88 Kawasaki 650sx running issues Just purchased an 88 KAW 650sx. Got from a guy that clearly flipped it and I didnt realize that until after. I drained gas(sludge), cleaned tank and will replace fuel line. It starts hard and takes a while to warm up. One the first couple rides is was bogging out, but that seems to have gone away. BUT, now I have to choke it to start it and get right on the gas and then turn choke off for it to run. I have not rebuilt carb, but i am thinking that's the next step. Compression was 130-145 in both. The ski appears to be completely stock, including oil tank. Any thoughts are appreciated!

Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Jet Cowboy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules