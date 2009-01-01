|
88 Kawasaki 650sx running issues
Just purchased an 88 KAW 650sx. Got from a guy that clearly flipped it and I didnt realize that until after. I drained gas(sludge), cleaned tank and will replace fuel line. It starts hard and takes a while to warm up. One the first couple rides is was bogging out, but that seems to have gone away. BUT, now I have to choke it to start it and get right on the gas and then turn choke off for it to run. I have not rebuilt carb, but i am thinking that's the next step. Compression was 130-145 in both. The ski appears to be completely stock, including oil tank. Any thoughts are appreciated!
Thanks!
Forum Rules