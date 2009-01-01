|
|
-
Sound View / The Pavilion
Hey Guys, question on who is familiar with The Pavilion in Sound View related to Jet Ski's. How does Jet Ski riders get access to the bar. I remember in years past on boats you anchored outside the swimming area lines and water taxis would bring you back and forth for a fee. Someone was telling me there is a spot on the beach next to the bar where you can pull your ski up and beach it. Just wondering what the real deal is on that if someone can advise. Thanks !!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules