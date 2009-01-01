Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sound View / The Pavilion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Durham, Ct Age 62 Posts 12 Sound View / The Pavilion Hey Guys, question on who is familiar with The Pavilion in Sound View related to Jet Ski's. How does Jet Ski riders get access to the bar. I remember in years past on boats you anchored outside the swimming area lines and water taxis would bring you back and forth for a fee. Someone was telling me there is a spot on the beach next to the bar where you can pull your ski up and beach it. Just wondering what the real deal is on that if someone can advise. Thanks !! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules