 WTS: Sea-Doo 587 engine with electronics, pipe and carb. California
    WTS: Sea-Doo 587 engine with electronics, pipe and carb. California

    Selling a seadoo 587 white engine, carb, pipe and electronics. Engine compression is 140/140 @ 4,000ft elevation with a Matco gauge. Starts but doesn't stay running as the carb needs a rebuild. Out of a 92 SP. $400 for the lot. Can possibly ship, but might be spendy. Would trade for a 14ft Jon boat.
    Re: WTS: Sea-Doo 587 engine with electronics, pipe and carb. California

    Where brother?
