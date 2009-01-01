Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Introduction and questions for the experts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location NY Age 37 Posts 2 Introduction and questions for the experts 1.jpg2.jpg3.jpg4.jpg5.jpg6.jpgHello everyone, great site and forum and I appreciate all the information you have amassed here.



I have a bit of a dilemma. I recently purchased a 97 GTX with the 800 motor. Its a really clean ski with about 140 hours. It does not run. I was told it needs a gasket or something and that it would be about 50 bucks and 2 hours. I smiled and agreed. It was clean enough for me to get into so I brought it home.



Going over the engine I noticed that the head cover screws and head bolts were all loose. Pulled the head and its really clean. Looked over the cylinders and there's no abnormal wear, gouges, etc...The pistons look surprisingly clean other than a small amount of carbon build up.



Here's were my problems begin...It looks like they snapped 4 head cover bolts on the PTO side and the cheap drill bit I found in the bottom of the sky lets me know that they made a feeble attempt at drilling them in the ski.



So I am not sure where to go from here. I am trying to avoid pulling the motor if I can. I'm thinking to pull the jugs, get the snapped bolts out and have a local shop dress them, new pistons, rings and gaskets with the engine still in.



It also has the grey fuel lines so I will have to address that as well...



The top end looks clean with 140 hours, so I am thinking the bottom end has a good chance of being ok and would probably leave it as is unless I see something along the way..



So top end in the ski?

Pull the jugs, drill the bolts out and take them to the local shop for prep? Or get a set with pistons, rings etc..

Roll the dice on the bottom end (it is fairly low time)..

How to get the snapped cover bolts out of the head?

And any other issues/advice I might need along the way?



Really appreciate your time and your response.



Thanks Craig

East Northport

Long Island. Last edited by Cassious; Today at 10:26 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location NY Age 37 Posts 2 Re: Introduction and questions for the experts I also still don't know the last owners original reason for tearing into the motor...the seller did say gasket a few times...thinking that maybe the half truth was they were attempting to replace the head gasket or cover gasket and met Pandora along the way?... #3 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location South Carolina Age 55 Posts 984 Re: Introduction and questions for the experts Got your PM and responded. Looks like the pistons have decent piston wash so combustion was good when it was running correctly. There is some cylinder erosion(rust) and by the looks of the wash there was a leak at the head o-ring on the cylinder with the broken bolts. The best way to TRY to get the bolts out is to center punch and use left handed drill bits but with that much galvanic corrosion drilling out would need to probably be 100% which is difficult to get correct without ruining the threading. I have tons of 787 parts and could help you out on the cheap(bolts, cylinders, etc). Once you confirm it turns over then consider taking the cylinders loose so you can inspect the bottom end. will only cost you a head(cylinder gasket). Looks like the ski was used in salt water or stored in the water. The thought that leads to no action is not thought - It is dreaming!!

Think Big!!



Some people have hobbies - some people have addictions - I have jet skis!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules