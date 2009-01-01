1.jpg2.jpg3.jpg4.jpg5.jpg6.jpgHello everyone, great site and forum and I appreciate all the information you have amassed here.
I have a bit of a dilemma. I recently purchased a 97 GTX with the 800 motor. Its a really clean ski with about 140 hours. It does not run. I was told it needs a gasket or something and that it would be about 50 bucks and 2 hours. I smiled and agreed. It was clean enough for me to get into so I brought it home.
Going over the engine I noticed that the head cover screws and head bolts were all loose. Pulled the head and its really clean. Looked over the cylinders and there's no abnormal wear, gouges, etc...The pistons look surprisingly clean other than a small amount of carbon build up.
Here's were my problems begin...It looks like they snapped 4 head cover bolts on the PTO side and the cheap drill bit I found in the bottom of the sky lets me know that they made a feeble attempt at drilling them in the ski.
So I am not sure where to go from here. I am trying to avoid pulling the motor if I can. I'm thinking to pull the jugs, get the snapped bolts out and have a local shop dress them, new pistons, rings and gaskets with the engine still in.
It also has the grey fuel lines so I will have to address that as well...
The top end looks clean with 140 hours, so I am thinking the bottom end has a good chance of being ok and would probably leave it as is unless I see something along the way..
So top end in the ski?
Pull the jugs, drill the bolts out and take them to the local shop for prep? Or get a set with pistons, rings etc..
Roll the dice on the bottom end (it is fairly low time)..
How to get the snapped cover bolts out of the head?
And any other issues/advice I might need along the way?
Really appreciate your time and your response.
Thanks Craig
East Northport
Long Island.