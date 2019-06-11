Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Yamaha WR3 GP Part Out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 50 Posts 7,919 Blog Entries 5 1994 Yamaha WR3 GP Part Out 1994 Yamaha Waverunner 3 GP 701.

Motor, pump, midshaft, seat, cables, and start/stop switch already spoken for.



Complete hull with all remaining parts available for $100, local pick up only. I'm 30 minutes SW of Milwaukee and 60 minutes NW of Chicago. Hull has very nice rub rails and all 3 front bumper pieces.



Some of the parts available:

Grab handles, pair, excellent shape, $45 shipped.

Waterbox, $70 shipped.

Long exhaust hose, $55 shipped. This hose can be cut off just before the last bend and makes a great replacement for Roundnose Super Jets.

Fuel gauge, $40 shipped.



Lots of other hull parts available, such as latches, motor mounts, complete hood assembly, oil tank/pump, etc...just ask. Package deals always considered.



20190611_064943.jpg20190611_064949.jpg20190611_064958.jpg20190611_065005.jpg20190611_065014.jpg20190611_065020.jpg Attached Images 20190611_065027.jpg (3.62 MB, 2 views)

20190611_065027.jpg (3.62 MB, 2 views) 20190611_065037.jpg (3.64 MB, 2 views)

20190611_065037.jpg (3.64 MB, 2 views) 20190611_064931.jpg (4.16 MB, 2 views)



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules