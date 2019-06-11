 1994 Yamaha WR3 GP Part Out
  Today, 09:12 AM
    1994 Yamaha WR3 GP Part Out

    1994 Yamaha Waverunner 3 GP 701.
    Motor, pump, midshaft, seat, cables, and start/stop switch already spoken for.

    Complete hull with all remaining parts available for $100, local pick up only. I'm 30 minutes SW of Milwaukee and 60 minutes NW of Chicago. Hull has very nice rub rails and all 3 front bumper pieces.

    Some of the parts available:
    Grab handles, pair, excellent shape, $45 shipped.
    Waterbox, $70 shipped.
    Long exhaust hose, $55 shipped. This hose can be cut off just before the last bend and makes a great replacement for Roundnose Super Jets.
    Fuel gauge, $40 shipped.

    Lots of other hull parts available, such as latches, motor mounts, complete hood assembly, oil tank/pump, etc...just ask. Package deals always considered.

    20190611_064943.jpg20190611_064949.jpg20190611_064958.jpg20190611_065005.jpg20190611_065014.jpg20190611_065020.jpg
