1994 Yamaha Waverunner 3 GP 701.
Motor, pump, midshaft, seat, cables, and start/stop switch already spoken for.
Complete hull with all remaining parts available for $100, local pick up only. I'm 30 minutes SW of Milwaukee and 60 minutes NW of Chicago. Hull has very nice rub rails and all 3 front bumper pieces.
Some of the parts available:
Grab handles, pair, excellent shape, $45 shipped.
Waterbox, $70 shipped.
Long exhaust hose, $55 shipped. This hose can be cut off just before the last bend and makes a great replacement for Roundnose Super Jets.
Fuel gauge, $40 shipped.
Lots of other hull parts available, such as latches, motor mounts, complete hood assembly, oil tank/pump, etc...just ask. Package deals always considered.