Looking for 91 550sx parts! looking for 91 550sx



crankshaft

flywheel

starter

braces for hull #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,441 Re: Looking for 91 550sx parts! I have a 1990 440 rear exhaust ski that has all of the parts (well not the flywheel on reed ski) your after and it has a grip of other aftermarket parts like pole braces, WestCoast pipe/manifold, some kind of waterbox, WestCoast bulkhead/driveshaft brace, bars, quick steer plate, finger throttle, Skat Trak impeller, pole spring, pole spring brace and more. The engine runs and looks great and but it needs love to be water worthy. The ski has minor issues as well (hull extension and fire extinguisher gusset beets repair.



$600 takes the whole ski, I can even assist by meeting in King city to save driving.

