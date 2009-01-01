 Looking for 91 550sx parts!
    Looking for 91 550sx parts!

    looking for 91 550sx

    crankshaft
    flywheel
    starter
    braces for hull
    Re: Looking for 91 550sx parts!

    I have a 1990 440 rear exhaust ski that has all of the parts (well not the flywheel on reed ski) your after and it has a grip of other aftermarket parts like pole braces, WestCoast pipe/manifold, some kind of waterbox, WestCoast bulkhead/driveshaft brace, bars, quick steer plate, finger throttle, Skat Trak impeller, pole spring, pole spring brace and more. The engine runs and looks great and but it needs love to be water worthy. The ski has minor issues as well (hull extension and fire extinguisher gusset beets repair.

    $600 takes the whole ski, I can even assist by meeting in King city to save driving.
