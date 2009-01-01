|
|
-
Resident Guru
Fun on the Buoy Course Video
Some weekend fun in Texas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcIbvpr7QBQ
Starring Mark McQueen, Curtis Reinburg and Clayton Laboue
Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Yesterday at 10:02 PM.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Fun on the Buoy Course Video
Good riding! Looks cool from the drone
-
Resident Guru
Re: Fun on the Buoy Course Video
Sure does. Nice video Ricky. Thank you.
