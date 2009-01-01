 Fun on the Buoy Course Video
  Yesterday, 09:58 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    Fun on the Buoy Course Video

    Some weekend fun in Texas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcIbvpr7QBQ



    Starring Mark McQueen, Curtis Reinburg and Clayton Laboue
  Yesterday, 10:02 PM
    swlamarshrunner
    Re: Fun on the Buoy Course Video

    Good riding! Looks cool from the drone
  Yesterday, 10:05 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Fun on the Buoy Course Video

    Sure does. Nice video Ricky. Thank you.
