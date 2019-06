Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750 temp #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,692 750 temp How how should a big pin 750 be getting? I just got my 750 swapped jetmate running and I canít hold my hand on the cylinder for more than a second and the water out the pisser is extremely hot too. Not sure how to remedy this or if it is actually not too hot.





How much water is coming out of the outlet? No steam out the outlet? Dosnt sound too hot to me





Sounds typical

Seems like the water lines were getting soft too. Is there a temp range I should be checking for with a laser or is there a way to verify that this engine is at an acceptable temp?





