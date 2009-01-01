 650sx carb diaphragm, how does it operate
  Yesterday, 09:22 PM
    bodydropped72
    bodydropped72 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    bakersfield,ca
    Age
    38
    Posts
    33

    650sx carb diaphragm, how does it operate

    Hey guys curious how and what the carb diaphragm operates? Kinda stumped on the operation. I have to replace it regardless but would like to know the operation
  Yesterday, 09:49 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,770

    Re: 650sx carb diaphragm, how does it operate

    As fuel fills the bowl it displaces the diaphragm, because it can’t have a vent to displace air
