650sx carb diaphragm, how does it operate
Hey guys curious how and what the carb diaphragm operates? Kinda stumped on the operation. I have to replace it regardless but would like to know the operation
Re: 650sx carb diaphragm, how does it operate
As fuel fills the bowl it displaces the diaphragm, because it can’t have a vent to displace air
