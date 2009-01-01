|
Which sea-doo should I buy?
Money is tight. I'm looking for something that will likely get me 3-5 years of trouble free fun. My budget is 4,000-6,000. I want something that will get me 60 plus mph. This is what I have found at a place that I trust.
1)
2004 Sea-Doo GTX 4-TEC Limited Supercharged
$4,499.00
The engine hours 112 for this 185 hp skis. condition looks good
2007 Sea-Doo RXT
$5,799.00
This engine has 115 hours on it.
Both come with a 90 day warranty. I truly am looking at the skis that will give me the least trouble.
Top Dog
Re: Which sea-doo should I buy?
I have a 05 gtx 4tec, around 100hrs, no sc tho, 155hp. I feel it’s way too big to be fun, good to pull wakeboard or tubes, and fun to zip up river at way over 60, but no where as fun as my 96xp or 03 xp. I’d sell for 3500$
