 Which sea-doo should I buy?
  Today, 02:57 PM #1
    gbshabo
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    GA
    Age
    50
    Posts
    6

    Which sea-doo should I buy?

    Money is tight. I'm looking for something that will likely get me 3-5 years of trouble free fun. My budget is 4,000-6,000. I want something that will get me 60 plus mph. This is what I have found at a place that I trust.
    1)
    2004 Sea-Doo GTX 4-TEC Limited Supercharged


    $4,499.00






    The engine hours 112 for this 185 hp skis. condition looks good


    2007 Sea-Doo RXT


    $5,799.00






    This engine has 115 hours on it.

    Both come with a 90 day warranty. I truly am looking at the skis that will give me the least trouble.
  Today, 04:28 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,766

    Re: Which sea-doo should I buy?

    I have a 05 gtx 4tec, around 100hrs, no sc tho, 155hp. I feel it’s way too big to be fun, good to pull wakeboard or tubes, and fun to zip up river at way over 60, but no where as fun as my 96xp or 03 xp. I’d sell for 3500$
