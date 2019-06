Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: X2 pontoons #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2014 Location pa Posts 615 X2 pontoons Hey folks! Looking for some toons. I don't think I need the front, but if you had that too, might as well.



Im in eastern, PA. Trying to find a set in reasonable driving distance and I guess shipping would cost more than the pontoons.



Thanks. 90 650 SN

90 650 X2

89 650 SX #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Norcal Age 35 Posts 2,247 Re: X2 pontoons Lol, not true. Some fool on face book was asking 1k for his rare pontoons....

So buy that guys and shipping will be less than the toons. Your welcome Last edited by cudaben; Today at 03:00 PM . "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,061 Re: X2 pontoons Or make the drive up to me!!!

#4 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2014 Location pa Posts 615 Re: X2 pontoons very true. Never know, maybe the plugs were used as stash areas... and its worth the 1000....



haha, or ship them to me.... ... like ive asked a bajillion times haha. i would, but just got a new truck, and prolonged highway driving is not good.... stupid break in period.... if you were near Ithica, I could at least tell the Mrs. well go to the finger lake wineries... 90 650 SN

90 650 X2

89 650 SX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules