Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Seadoo Neoprene pump gasket/seal question. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Somerset Age 54 Posts 8 Seadoo Neoprene pump gasket/seal question. I am rebuilding the pump on my 2011 Seadoo GTI SE 130 and ordered a new pump seal part number 293200087 and received a flat neoprene gasket with adhesive backing on it. To be honest it looks like a real piece of crap and I am contemplating just putting the original molded rubber seal back on instead.. Any comments or advice from anyone that has installed this version of pump seal before.



Your thoughts please



Thanks

SBT sends out some sort of foam comprised seal with their 140mm wear rings. I wouldn't use them either.





The oem molded rubber seal is all you need.



