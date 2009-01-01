|
Looking at newer 2 stroke models
I'm a huge fan of 2 stroke anything. My streetbike, dirtbike and current PWC's are all 2 strokes. I would like to look at newer 2 stroke options. I know they stopped producing 2 stroke PWC's, but I'm not when.
What are some of the models I should be looking at? I'm fairly large fan of Yamaha, but have heard the 1200 motor is terrible.
Current PWC: 95 SeaDoo GTS, 96 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100
