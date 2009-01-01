Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 GTX Hitting Rev Limiter? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Texas Posts 2 97 GTX Hitting Rev Limiter? I'm trying to figure out what I've got going on with my 97 GTX. Close to and at WOT gives me what I can only describe as hitting a rev limiter.



I've recently replaced the wear ring, carbon seal/boot, and voltage regulator. Seems a bit better but the issue is still there. I'm running an ArielTek MPEM as well.



I'm thinking that the motor is out of alignment causing cavitation at the carbon seal, I have the MPEM timing set incorrectly (think I'd be having other issues as well), or there is some type of fueling issue. I'm at a loss...



Here's a couple videos showing what is happening:



#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Texas Posts 2 Re: 97 GTX Hitting Rev Limiter? Here's the second video:



