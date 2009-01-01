|
|
-
97 GTX Hitting Rev Limiter?
I'm trying to figure out what I've got going on with my 97 GTX. Close to and at WOT gives me what I can only describe as hitting a rev limiter.
I've recently replaced the wear ring, carbon seal/boot, and voltage regulator. Seems a bit better but the issue is still there. I'm running an ArielTek MPEM as well.
I'm thinking that the motor is out of alignment causing cavitation at the carbon seal, I have the MPEM timing set incorrectly (think I'd be having other issues as well), or there is some type of fueling issue. I'm at a loss...
Here's a couple videos showing what is happening:
-
Re: 97 GTX Hitting Rev Limiter?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules