 97 GTX Hitting Rev Limiter?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:20 AM #1
    agentsmith988
    agentsmith988 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    2

    97 GTX Hitting Rev Limiter?

    I'm trying to figure out what I've got going on with my 97 GTX. Close to and at WOT gives me what I can only describe as hitting a rev limiter.

    I've recently replaced the wear ring, carbon seal/boot, and voltage regulator. Seems a bit better but the issue is still there. I'm running an ArielTek MPEM as well.

    I'm thinking that the motor is out of alignment causing cavitation at the carbon seal, I have the MPEM timing set incorrectly (think I'd be having other issues as well), or there is some type of fueling issue. I'm at a loss...

    Here's a couple videos showing what is happening:

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:20 AM #2
    agentsmith988
    agentsmith988 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    2

    Re: 97 GTX Hitting Rev Limiter?

    Here's the second video:

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 