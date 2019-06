Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 720 headpipe silver or black #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2006 Location Chesterfield VA Posts 933 Seadoo 720 headpipe silver or black Looking for a freshwater headpipe to replace the crusty one thats leaking on our 02 gti. Needs to be cheaper than taking this one to have the plugs tig welded. Thanks "PITD" proud member of



Team TFP Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules