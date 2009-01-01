Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SeaDoo 2012 RXTX 260 showing P0524 code ?? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Douglas , Ga. Age 56 Posts 862 SeaDoo 2012 RXTX 260 showing P0524 code ?? This ski was taken to a dealership and was put on computer scanner and the code got cleared, the tech said it was cleared and good to to go. They said the code meant it was an oil pressure issue or oil filter needed changing. He also said the scanner showed the ski had been flipped over in the water but not that we know of, but not first owners of this ski . we took oil filter out and checked it and it looked good but did show very little metal dust in crease of filter very very little. The ski was put in water the next week after the code cleared and it ran approx 3 mins and popped upn again and went into limp mode again. Has anyone else ran into this issue on this ski ??? Thanks !! MACKZILLA JETUNLIMITED Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

