Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SeaDoo RXTX 260 showing code P0524 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Douglas , Ga. Age 56 Posts 862 SeaDoo RXTX 260 showing code P0524 This ski is a 2012 year model. The ski was taken to dealership and they put it on the computer and it cleared the code when they cranked it up. He said it showed it had been flipped over in the water and he said well its cleared and you should be ok. As soon as it was put back in the water it threw the code again and went into limp mode. As best as i have been told this code has something to do with oil pressure and change oil filter. I removed the oil filter and found minimal metal dust in the filter,very little almost none. Can someone tell me if they have seen this problem on these skis before ? Thanks..... MACKZILLA JETUNLIMITED Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules