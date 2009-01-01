|
Looking for any sort of guidance. I have a 87 650 sx with a rebuilt SBT motor that i put in last winter and i cannot get it to idle properly. If i prime it when it starts to die it comes back and idles fine for maybe 5 seconds and starts to die again. Ive rebuilt the carb which is a 28mm keihin, rebuilt the fuel pump, replaced all the lines when i put the new motor in, the check valve for the tank seems to be working, the seal on the tank where the pickups are was cracked so I replaced that. It does not seem to have any vacuum leaks but i have not done a leak down test. I did pull the reed cages out and they did have some pretty good size gap to them so i flipped them and they still had the slightest gap so it could be that too i just don't have any reeds to try at the moment. any help will be greatly appreciated! thanks
