Thread: Misc kawi stuff

Misc kawi stuff

Found some random kawi stuff laying around. As follows:



Billet Flame arrestor adapter w hardware off a 440, 3 bolt pattern, may fit others $25 shipped



550sx steering cable $40 shipped



Fuel/water separators $10ea shipped



550sx Choke cable $10 shipped



X2 choke cable (?) $15 shipped



JS fuel tank with pickup, yellowed $40 plus shipping



Stock plastic Gas cap $15 shipped



X2 battery tray $10 shipped



Pics to come.

I'd be interested in the steering cable

