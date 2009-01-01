Thread: Misc kawi stuff

|
Found some random kawi stuff laying around. As follows:
Billet Flame arrestor adapter w hardware off a 440, 3 bolt pattern, may fit others $25 shipped
550sx steering cable $40 shipped
Fuel/water separators $10ea shipped
550sx Choke cable $10 shipped
X2 choke cable (?) $15 shipped
JS fuel tank with pickup, yellowed $40 plus shipping
Stock plastic Gas cap $15 shipped
X2 battery tray $10 shipped
Pics to come.
Re: Misc kawi stuff
I’d be interested in the steering cable
