Thread: Misc kawi stuff

 Misc kawi stuff
Misc kawi stuff

    SurfSN
    Misc kawi stuff

    Found some random kawi stuff laying around. As follows:

    Billet Flame arrestor adapter w hardware off a 440, 3 bolt pattern, may fit others $25 shipped

    550sx steering cable $40 shipped

    Fuel/water separators $10ea shipped

    550sx Choke cable $10 shipped

    X2 choke cable (?) $15 shipped

    JS fuel tank with pickup, yellowed $40 plus shipping

    Stock plastic Gas cap $15 shipped

    X2 battery tray $10 shipped

    Pics to come.
    Meeker78
    Re: Misc kawi stuff

    I’d be interested in the steering cable
