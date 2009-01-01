Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 50+ MPH Kawasaki X2 650 Project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2013 Location Miami, FL Age 29 Posts 9 50+ MPH Kawasaki X2 650 Project I have a 660 X2 that today is hitting 49 MPH, this is my setup, wiseco 77mm Ada head 220 PSI, lightweight flywheel, hair advanced timming, badbones reeds, reed spacer with angle, Mikuni 44 from a superjet, factory pipe, stock waterbox, dual cooling, Solas 16. Ski runs at 7050 RPM, ported cylinder and cases. I'm using AvV gas 100 LL. RD intake grate acquavein.



This is my ski



https://youtu.be/COjaL-KDu1E



I have a TNT chamber to put on it too and I have a dual carb manifold for it as well, I'm waiting to do that.



I think I need a different impeller. My ski still a little rich.









