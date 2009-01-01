So I'm a bit of an x2 newb looking for some quick guidance. My gen 1 x2 has a very sloppy nozzle. I can grab the end of the nozzle by hand and shake it up and down and left and right by half an inch to an inch. I don't see any bushings in the parts diagram and I've searched around trying to find an aftermarket rebuilt kit without luck. Any guidance out there? Is there an aftermarket bushing or similar option?

While I'm at it, any aftermarket steering (handle pole) bushings vs stock?

Thx.