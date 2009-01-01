Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: sloppy nozzle - rebuilt kit??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Toronto Posts 3 sloppy nozzle - rebuilt kit??? So I'm a bit of an x2 newb looking for some quick guidance. My gen 1 x2 has a very sloppy nozzle. I can grab the end of the nozzle by hand and shake it up and down and left and right by half an inch to an inch. I don't see any bushings in the parts diagram and I've searched around trying to find an aftermarket rebuilt kit without luck. Any guidance out there? Is there an aftermarket bushing or similar option?



While I'm at it, any aftermarket steering (handle pole) bushings vs stock?



Thx. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules