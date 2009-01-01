 Mitqhellsse's, the FBI is on to you!!!
  1. Today, 10:03 PM #1
    sportsfreak29
    Resident Guru sportsfreak29's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    855

    Mitqhellsse's, the FBI is on to you!!!

    I had my buddy over this afternoon and let him take a look at Mitqhellsse's posts.

    As an FBI agent, he was very interested in his posts, and what seems to him, to be pwctoday.com being used as a laundering operation for stolen goods.

    Hope for your sake you're in the up and up, because the FBI is researching you.
  2. Today, 10:28 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,513

    Re: Mitqhellsse's, the FBI is on to you!!!

    Really ???
