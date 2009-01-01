Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: battery cable reversed by mistake,help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2011 Location Sunland,Calif Age 51 Posts 52 battery cable reversed by mistake,help Hello folks,

I havent been on here in 7 years. Shame on me. I have a 1999 Sea doo GTX Limited and by mistake I hooked up the battery wrong and now I need to know what I need to do in sequence to fix my problem. I have no power now. Nothing happens when I plug in the lanyard. I did find a blown 5 amp fuse but is it available at auto part stores or should I just stick with getting fusses through a Sea doo part company? Im still pretty new at this stuff but I really want to learn whatever I can. Thank you sooo much!

Dawn #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 49 Posts 574 Re: battery cable reversed by mistake,help If it was me and that 5 amp fuse is at auto zone, go for it. You are probably fine since the fuse blew. It did its job. Just replace the fuse and go from there. If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Louisiana Age 37 Posts 7 Re: battery cable reversed by mistake,help I would check every fuse in your ski with a test light to make sure all are still good. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 5 guests) aggrovated, Tevans33, Worknplay Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

