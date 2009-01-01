 battery cable reversed by mistake,help
  #1
    luvthebadge
    battery cable reversed by mistake,help

    Hello folks,
    I havent been on here in 7 years. Shame on me. I have a 1999 Sea doo GTX Limited and by mistake I hooked up the battery wrong and now I need to know what I need to do in sequence to fix my problem. I have no power now. Nothing happens when I plug in the lanyard. I did find a blown 5 amp fuse but is it available at auto part stores or should I just stick with getting fusses through a Sea doo part company? Im still pretty new at this stuff but I really want to learn whatever I can. Thank you sooo much!
    Dawn
  #2
    needforspeed
    Re: battery cable reversed by mistake,help

    If it was me and that 5 amp fuse is at auto zone, go for it. You are probably fine since the fuse blew. It did its job. Just replace the fuse and go from there.
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
  #3
    Tevans33
    Re: battery cable reversed by mistake,help

    I would check every fuse in your ski with a test light to make sure all are still good.
