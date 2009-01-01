|
|
-
battery cable reversed by mistake,help
Hello folks,
I havent been on here in 7 years. Shame on me. I have a 1999 Sea doo GTX Limited and by mistake I hooked up the battery wrong and now I need to know what I need to do in sequence to fix my problem. I have no power now. Nothing happens when I plug in the lanyard. I did find a blown 5 amp fuse but is it available at auto part stores or should I just stick with getting fusses through a Sea doo part company? Im still pretty new at this stuff but I really want to learn whatever I can. Thank you sooo much!
Dawn
-
I dream skis
Re: battery cable reversed by mistake,help
If it was me and that 5 amp fuse is at auto zone, go for it. You are probably fine since the fuse blew. It did its job. Just replace the fuse and go from there.
If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: battery cable reversed by mistake,help
I would check every fuse in your ski with a test light to make sure all are still good.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules