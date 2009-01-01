|
|
-
Buying Yamaha FX cruiser high output 2007
I'm looking to buy a Yamaha FX cruiser high output 2007. It's been sitting in a guy's garage for 3 years. I believe it's was winterized 3 years ago. What step should I go through before I try to start it? It's in beautiful condition has less than a hundred hours. I'm just concerned about it sitting for 3 years. if there's instructions on this form could you direct me to them? Thanks in advance
-
Re: Buying Yamaha FX cruiser high output 2007
Also can anyone give me fair value for that Yamaha?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules