Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Buying Yamaha FX cruiser high output 2007 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location fox river IL Posts 9 Buying Yamaha FX cruiser high output 2007 I'm looking to buy a Yamaha FX cruiser high output 2007. It's been sitting in a guy's garage for 3 years. I believe it's was winterized 3 years ago. What step should I go through before I try to start it? It's in beautiful condition has less than a hundred hours. I'm just concerned about it sitting for 3 years. if there's instructions on this form could you direct me to them? Thanks in advance #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location fox river IL Posts 9 Re: Buying Yamaha FX cruiser high output 2007 Also can anyone give me fair value for that Yamaha? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

