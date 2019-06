Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Seadoo GTX 951DI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location Indiana Posts 40 2002 Seadoo GTX 951DI Needs a new crank but engine case is in good shape. Everything is there and still assembled. Hull is super clean with 1 year old OEM cover. $2000 OBO Located in Angola, IndianaIMG_1464.JPGIMG_1509.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules