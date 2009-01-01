Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650SX taking on water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location La Quinta Posts 2 650SX taking on water Hey Everyone,



First time posting on here. I have 1990 650sx. Its has been taking on a lot of water. My buddy who knows a good amount about these things says its the pump seal. I did some research on here and looks like people are saying it has something to do with the way the bilge plumbing is?



Last time I went out the hull filled up with water and we dumped most of it out. The next day i vacuumed out the rest at home and was able to fill up a 3 gallon vacuum.



The ski runs strong. The electric is good. I installed a new hood seal. There is currently not a bilge pump installed on it.



Any suggestions would be helpful.



Thank You #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 7 Re: 650SX taking on water Some ideas:



Check to make sure you dont have any cracked or split cooling hoses and that all the connections are tight. The main cooling hose should go from the bulkhead to the exhaust manifold, there should be a loop from the head to the top of the exhaust pipe, and the pisser should be connected to the side of the exhaust pipe.



There should be a drain hose connected to the bottom of the exhaust pipe that goes to the bulkhead on the other side.



Disconnect the aforementioned drain hose from the bulkhead and connect a length of garden hose with a female hose adapter to the bulkhead in its place - connect your garden hose and flush with water - water should come out the pump and it should be clean (eventually). Reconnect the hose.



Unless it was previously removed, you have a suction bilge fitting (a plastic box with holes in the sides) underneath your driveshaft... but your ski has to be moving for the Venturi to generate suction. Disconnect the fitting and clean it out.



Follow the bilge hose (the one connected to the box) back towards the bulkhead  it is attached to a plastic fitting that has a pin hole on the back that must be kept clean or it can siphon water into your engine bay. Youll probably have to take the fitting off the bulkhead to see the hole. Make sure the hole is clean.



For the hose between the fitting and the bulkhead  disconnect the hose and connect your garden hose up to the bulkhead and flush that line as well. Water should come out of the pump and it should be clean. Reconnect the hose.



If all the hoses flush without difficulty and the bulge box fitting is clean, the suction in your pump should suck any water out of the bilge while youre riding the ski.



In terms of where the water is coming from, its a pretty short list: cracked/disconnected/leaking cooling hose, crack in the hull, drive shaft bearing/box, hood seal.



You can check for a hose leak by running it in the driveway with a your trusty length of garden hose (properly hose-clamped) attached to the 90-degree fitting on top of the head. If its the bearing carrier, you may have to check it on the trailer with the hood off, sitting in a few feet of water and running with some throttle on to generate pump back pressure.





Awesome info! I will check that out. Another thing I forgot to mention is water will leak out the bottom of ski after I get it home while it is on the stand. More specifically it leaks at the intake grate.

