Thread: Honda Aquatrax Impeller stuck due to corrosion

Hi folks,



First post to the group. My 2007 F-12 Honda Aquatrax Turbo sat over the winter and the impeller is now stuck in the wear sleeve. Corrosion is the culprit I presume. Can anyone point me to a Aquatrax specific video or a set of instructions for taking it apart and installing a new sleeve or impeller or both? Thanks very much in advance.



