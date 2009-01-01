Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: No start after flipped ski (WaveRaider1100) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 49 No start after flipped ski (WaveRaider1100) Yesterday while trying to leave the no wake zone my neice caused the WaveRaider to flip. After the ski flipped it wouldn't start. I did some troubleshooting and here were the results.



Fuse is good, and I bypassed the fuse with no difference in results. When pressing the starter button the solenoid sometimes makes a noise, but it is not a clicking noise. I used a multi meter to measure voltage across the main terminals of the solenoid and get 12+ volts. If the starter button is pressed this drops voltage to 0. When the button is released it got back to 12+ volts. I used a jumper cables from the positive battery terminal to the terminal of the solenoid and the WaveRaider fired right up.



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) PrickofMisery

