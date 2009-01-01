|
No start after flipped ski (WaveRaider1100)
Yesterday while trying to leave the no wake zone my neice caused the WaveRaider to flip. After the ski flipped it wouldn't start. I did some troubleshooting and here were the results.
Fuse is good, and I bypassed the fuse with no difference in results. When pressing the starter button the solenoid sometimes makes a noise, but it is not a clicking noise. I used a multi meter to measure voltage across the main terminals of the solenoid and get 12+ volts. If the starter button is pressed this drops voltage to 0. When the button is released it got back to 12+ volts. I used a jumper cables from the positive battery terminal to the terminal of the solenoid and the WaveRaider fired right up.
Does this sound like a starter solenoid?
