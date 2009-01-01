 550 pp intake leak
  Today, 08:50 AM #1
    Mr.Smirky
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    54
    Posts
    37

    550 pp intake leak

    So did a leakdown test on my 550pp and noticed a leak where the intake manifold bolts to the jug. Will this cause a fast idle condition? Everything else seems tight.

    Thanks!
  Today, 10:28 AM #2
    bandit88
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,959

    Re: 550 pp intake leak

    Yep, any air leak can cause it to run lean. I would pull the manifold and replace the gasket.
