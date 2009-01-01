|
550 pp intake leak
So did a leakdown test on my 550pp and noticed a leak where the intake manifold bolts to the jug. Will this cause a fast idle condition? Everything else seems tight.
Thanks!
Top Dog
Re: 550 pp intake leak
Yep, any air leak can cause it to run lean. I would pull the manifold and replace the gasket.
