Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 pp intake leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 54 Posts 37 550 pp intake leak So did a leakdown test on my 550pp and noticed a leak where the intake manifold bolts to the jug. Will this cause a fast idle condition? Everything else seems tight.



Thanks! #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,959 Re: 550 pp intake leak Yep, any air leak can cause it to run lean. I would pull the manifold and replace the gasket.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-81 JS440

