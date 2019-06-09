|
|
-
Kawasaki 750ss Xi, Coffmans water box, OP ride plate, R&D intake grate
Off from a 1994 Kawasaki 750ss xi. Coffmans water box, Ocean Pro ride plate, R&D intake grate.
$100 for all plus any shipping and paypal fees.
IMG_20190609_195955426.jpgIMG_20190609_200008963.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules