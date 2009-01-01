|
Best aftermarket rubber coupler adapter for hx?
It looks like part number 293830026, the rubber adapter for the hx coupler is no longer available at the oem parts suppliers. Who makes the best aftermarket rubber adapter?
Best aftermarket rubber coupler adapter for hx?
Good luck, in stock hx i would use WSM you will have no issues.
Though if we talk about a race set up aint nothing better than OEM.
GL
Tassos
