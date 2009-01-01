 Best aftermarket rubber coupler adapter for hx?
  Today, 07:55 AM
    yz250fpilot
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    huntsville, al.
    Posts
    65

    Best aftermarket rubber coupler adapter for hx?

    It looks like part number 293830026, the rubber adapter for the hx coupler is no longer available at the oem parts suppliers. Who makes the best aftermarket rubber adapter?
  Today, 11:12 AM
    scensor
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    28
    Posts
    193

    Re: Best aftermarket rubber coupler adapter for hx?

    Good luck, in stock hx i would use WSM you will have no issues.
    Though if we talk about a race set up aint nothing better than OEM.



    GL
    Tassos
