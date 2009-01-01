Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Best aftermarket rubber coupler adapter for hx? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2006 Location huntsville, al. Posts 65 Best aftermarket rubber coupler adapter for hx? It looks like part number 293830026, the rubber adapter for the hx coupler is no longer available at the oem parts suppliers. Who makes the best aftermarket rubber adapter? Attached Images 64835A20-31DC-444B-BFD3-EFCC5BE869D1.png (6.76 MB, 7 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Greece Age 28 Posts 193 Re: Best aftermarket rubber coupler adapter for hx? Good luck, in stock hx i would use WSM you will have no issues.

Though if we talk about a race set up aint nothing better than OEM.







GL

