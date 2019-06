Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hull and plastic spot remover trick #1 Top Dog Join Date Apr 2005 Location San Diego CA Posts 1,381 Hull and plastic spot remover trick I was cleaning off my ski and had a ton of really bad waterspots, and my hull was brown from the cruddy water known as the Colorado river.



After trying a multitude of things I had in my garage, I tried Meguires clear coat wheel cleaner and it removed the water spots and grime very easily. Didn't hurt anything, just rinse it off well.



Give it a try.



