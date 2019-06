Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 12V low SeaDoo GTX DI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Canfield, ohio Age 56 Posts 2 Blog Entries 2 12V low SeaDoo GTX DI Can anyone help I have a 2001 GTX DI running half speed 35 MPH/ 4800RPMS AND OCCASIONALLY SHOWING A 12v Low on dash Any ideas? Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules