Thread: XL760 Seized?

XL760 Seized?
Ive got a 99 XL760. I was out on the water earlier today, jet ski ran fine for about two hours. In the middle of riding, I started losing power. Jet ski died, would turn on, idle, but as soon as I gave it gas, itd die. On about the third time trying to restart it, I heard an odd sound, almost like something rubbing together. It wouldnt even turn over anymore. Im worried that the oil pump mightve gone out. Is there any way to test if the engine is seized? Havent turned on the ski since, dont want to mess anything up more.
I also heard a metallic clinking sound. Almost like something was loose. Any help would be appreciated.
Let cool , check compression , spark plug condition
Take spark plugs out & see what they look like....
Okay I checked spark plugs and they weren’t fouled or anything. They look fine. I’ll check compression when I get home.
