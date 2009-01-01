 XL760 Seized?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: XL760 Seized?

  1. Today, 07:53 PM #1
    Adrian.Valadez3
    Adrian.Valadez3 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Adrian.Valadez3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Nor Cal
    Posts
    15

    XL760 Seized?

    Ive got a 99 XL760. I was out on the water earlier today, jet ski ran fine for about two hours. In the middle of riding, I started losing power. Jet ski died, would turn on, idle, but as soon as I gave it gas, itd die. On about the third time trying to restart it, I heard an odd sound, almost like something rubbing together. It wouldnt even turn over anymore. Im worried that the oil pump mightve gone out. Is there any way to test if the engine is seized? Havent turned on the ski since, dont want to mess anything up more.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:58 PM #2
    Adrian.Valadez3
    Adrian.Valadez3 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Adrian.Valadez3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Nor Cal
    Posts
    15

    Re: XL760 Seized?

    I also heard a metallic clinking sound. Almost like something was loose. Any help would be appreciated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:59 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,688

    Re: XL760 Seized?

    Let cool , check compression , spark plug condition
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:00 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,508

    Re: XL760 Seized?

    Take spark plugs out & see what they look like....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:10 PM #5
    Adrian.Valadez3
    Adrian.Valadez3 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Adrian.Valadez3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Nor Cal
    Posts
    15

    Re: XL760 Seized?

    Okay I checked spark plugs and they weren’t fouled or anything. They look fine. I’ll check compression when I get home.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 