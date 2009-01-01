Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: XL760 Seized? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Nor Cal Posts 15 XL760 Seized? Ive got a 99 XL760. I was out on the water earlier today, jet ski ran fine for about two hours. In the middle of riding, I started losing power. Jet ski died, would turn on, idle, but as soon as I gave it gas, itd die. On about the third time trying to restart it, I heard an odd sound, almost like something rubbing together. It wouldnt even turn over anymore. Im worried that the oil pump mightve gone out. Is there any way to test if the engine is seized? Havent turned on the ski since, dont want to mess anything up more. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Nor Cal Posts 15 Re: XL760 Seized? I also heard a metallic clinking sound. Almost like something was loose. Any help would be appreciated. #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,688 Re: XL760 Seized? Let cool , check compression , spark plug condition #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,508 Re: XL760 Seized? Take spark plugs out & see what they look like.... #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Nor Cal Posts 15 Re: XL760 Seized? Okay I checked spark plugs and they weren’t fouled or anything. They look fine. I’ll check compression when I get home. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

