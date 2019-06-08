 Kawi 750 based 780 MRD built motor with injection.
  Today, 05:55 PM #1
    Squid121
    Squid121
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    285

    Kawi 750 based 780 MRD built motor with injection.

    Selling the last of my Jet Ski stuff from my personal stash. When I got this motor, I emailed Dave at MRD about some history. He said he built it for an employee who worked for him and that it's a 780. The X2 it came out of was running when I pulled the motor.

    It's a Kawi 750 ported and bored to 780. MRD girdled head, MRD fuel injection, dual 50mm throttle bodies, total loss flywheel, engine plate. What you see in the pictures is exactly what I have for it. I have not ran it since it was pulled.

    Asking $750 plus any shipping expenses. Unless you're local to me in Central Florida, then we can meet. I have no Idea how much shipping will be, so do your research please. My zip is 33544.

    I'm not looking for any trades and I will not part it out.

    Thanks
  Today, 06:08 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,756

    Re: Kawi 750 based 780 MRD built motor with injection.

    Trade a yammy B pipe for it
  Today, 06:11 PM #3
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    34
    Posts
    381

    Re: Kawi 750 based 780 MRD built motor with injection.

    Damn cool setup.

  Today, 06:12 PM #4
    Squid121
    Squid121
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    285

    Re: Kawi 750 based 780 MRD built motor with injection.

    Thanks Benflynn, but not looking for any trades. I'm moving away from the water and don't have any skis left. No use for more parts.
