Kawi 750 based 780 MRD built motor with injection.
Selling the last of my Jet Ski stuff from my personal stash. When I got this motor, I emailed Dave at MRD about some history. He said he built it for an employee who worked for him and that it's a 780. The X2 it came out of was running when I pulled the motor.
It's a Kawi 750 ported and bored to 780. MRD girdled head, MRD fuel injection, dual 50mm throttle bodies, total loss flywheel, engine plate. What you see in the pictures is exactly what I have for it. I have not ran it since it was pulled.
Asking $750 plus any shipping expenses. Unless you're local to me in Central Florida, then we can meet. I have no Idea how much shipping will be, so do your research please. My zip is 33544.
I'm not looking for any trades and I will not part it out.