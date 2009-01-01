 44 SBN on a Kawasaki TS 650
  Today, 12:02 PM
bird
    44 SBN on a Kawasaki TS 650

    I found plenty of readings on the 650sx setup, using a Mikuni 44 SBN. Anyone have experience running on on the TS?

    My only complaint is the holeshot on this ski. My plan is a SBN and a new prop(10/18 skat or 13/18 solas) to wake it up.
  Today, 12:39 PM
Texas skier
    Re: 44 SBN on a Kawasaki TS 650

    So are you looking for a 10 / 18 skat Trak? I was trying to get rid of mine for about a hundred bucks locally. My hull is shot and I'm finally giving up on it. Selling the guts. Trash in the hull.
