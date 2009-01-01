|
|
-
I dream skis
44 SBN on a Kawasaki TS 650
I found plenty of readings on the 650sx setup, using a Mikuni 44 SBN. Anyone have experience running on on the TS?
My only complaint is the holeshot on this ski. My plan is a SBN and a new prop(10/18 skat or 13/18 solas) to wake it up.
-
Re: 44 SBN on a Kawasaki TS 650
So are you looking for a 10 / 18 skat Trak? I was trying to get rid of mine for about a hundred bucks locally. My hull is shot and I'm finally giving up on it. Selling the guts. Trash in the hull.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules