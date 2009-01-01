Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 gp1200r power issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location NY Posts 1 2001 gp1200r power issue Last season, cleaned out carbs (filters were clogged, wouldn't start) and reinstalled carb set without changing adjustments. All carbs needle valves ok and new gaskets/diaphragms installed. Ran the ski, and got onto plane after a 5 or 10 seconds, didn't feel right. This was with throttle lever at full. When finally on plane, let off the throttle very little and it took off. 50 mph. If you go to full again, it would slow. This season, took all carbs off again and replaced reed valves with good ones. (used but sealing). Again, changed all diaphragms, orings and gaskets, not moving fuel adjustment screws. Took compression test. Two of the cylinders were 120-125 psi and the third cylinder was 105-110, all being done wot and oil added. Boroscope shows some scoring on the cylinder walls. Regardless, now the ski can't do over 10 mph. Could year long gas cause this? I have a 31' Silverton with two GM 350's in it and I run with the same gas successfully every year. Knowing there is a difference with 2 cycle as opposed to 4 cycle engines, but can't believe it would be the gas. I did find, this year, that someone previous had blocked off the accelerator pump hose from the pump to the #2 cylinder. This engine has the D plate and the resistor pack installed. I attached a new fitting/hose to the #2 cylinder accelerator pump port. Was this blocked off for a reason, and could this be the problem? Like I said, it ran fair last year except for the full throttle setting problem. Grandson is getting depressed with performance. Thinking of upper rebuild. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

