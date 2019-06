Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: MDS water injection questions #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location North West Ohio Posts 345 MDS water injection questions Got this MDS with the ski and i have no idea if it working or not, when i turn on the power switch the red light and green light flash 1 that it my question is does the green light should stay on because it the switch on ? I take the 3 screws off the case to look inside but you can see it sealed .

Any help would Appreciate thanks



Hi I've got the same sort of problem with my set up, the green light used to stay on all the time and red light would flash a little showing it was picking up signal from spark plug lead, but the green light stopped working and I found out it was the solenoid stuck open

