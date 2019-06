Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 wave venture 700 conpression #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Louisiana Age 48 Posts 10 95 wave venture 700 conpression just bought a 1995 wave venture 700. cranks up and seems to run fine on the trailer. gauge shows it has only 20 hrs, it was sitting in a barn and seems to look like new. i checked the compression and both cylinders show 90. is this normal psi and should i check anything before putting it in the water and running it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

