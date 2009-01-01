Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Summer is officially Open for Business! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 61 Summer is officially Open for Business! Summer on Lake Mead is officially OPEN FOR BUSINESS! Today I left the Westside around 10am and it seemed pretty windy. It seemed pretty windy pulling through Boulder City. But, as soon as I parked in the Ready Lane, the wind seemed to disappear and today was a perfect day to ride up through the Narrows and then do a quick spin around the Hoover Dam. Water was a perfect swimming temperature...still cooling....another month and it will feel like a bathtub.



This is my triple top secret watering hole where I have the valet park the ski and I go skinny dipping!













After swimming, I headed back through the Narrows....see the boat.....gives you idea of the scale of Lake Mead...





I still had plenty of fuel surprisingly enought (45 miles thus far) so I headed over the Hoover Dam. This boat seems so out of place in a lake but perfect for Las Vegas. LOL













As I was pulling in to finish up the day, I saw these guys and talked to them about their setup. I have never seen these out West...maybe this type of engineering happens in the midwest...turns out they were headed to work as riggers for American Ninja Warriors and they start building the course today....so, it makes sense they put something like this together. Instead of driving a trailer from Los Angeles, this slides and tilts and drops the ski in the water via a wench at the front of the bed. I love it when juy-rigging works. LOL



Photos on Flikr! Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

