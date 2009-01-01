Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: xlt1200s losing pistons and cylinders so i want to run carbs richer #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location fayetteville,nc Posts 87 xlt1200s losing pistons and cylinders so i want to run carbs richer I have three xlt1200s that I have had 5-8 years ea. I got each with engine problems such as a bad cylinder and one a bad crank. I converted each of them to premix. I am currently running a 40:1 mix. every year one of the three will lose a piston/cylinder(not always the same cyl) I have always kept carbs clean and spark plugs are always a light brown color. I have never drilled caps for low/hi needle adjustments but I am ready to run richer even at the cost of lost performance. these things need the exhaust manifold removed and the carbs removed just to see the low needle and forget trying to adjust while running. my question is do you think if I turned both low and hi counterclockwise 1/4 turn would it be enough to solve my issues Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

