Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MSD 701 Total Loss Flywheel $300 shipped #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 520 MSD 701 Total Loss Flywheel $300 shipped IMG_4405.JPG



IMG_4407.JPG



IMG_4409.JPG



Comes as shown with woodruff key. $300 shipped obo 1990 SN SJ // 701, Solas prop, Protec rideplate

1987 300sx // ISO KERKER PIPE

1989 JS550 small pin 750 conversion in progress Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules