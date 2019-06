Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What is this Plug for in a kawaski 2001 stx 1100 DI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location California Posts 3 What is this Plug for in a kawaski 2001 stx 1100 DI I'm getting ready to bench start an stx 1100 DI motor and I can't figure out what this plug is for, I'm assuming one of the hoops if for a ground, but the other two I can't find anywhere in the manual. could someone help shed some light what this is for?





