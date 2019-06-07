 Gen1 SXR 800 build
  Today, 12:08 PM
    paulSp
    Feb 2011
    South Coast UK
    Gen1 SXR 800 build

    Always been a lover of stock graphics, so when I rebuilt my ski into a newer hull, decided to keep the original graphics as far as possible.
    Hidden inside is a full SXR 800 motor with wet pipe.
    The PJS style hood was done with the help of Jack Hollmann (JHR), he is making the mold to cut into the hood.
    Its only had a quick paint so far from a spray can, but happy with the result, it will be abused on the local stone beach I normally ride off.
    Looking forward to a day on the lake at the weekend to test the Pro watercraft tubbies / rideplate combination.

    Paul.

    Full specs...

    SXR800 Motor and Carbs
    TBM Head
    TBM Charging Flywheel
    TBM CDI
    VForce Reeds
    Westcoast Ex Mani bored
    SXR Wet Pipe
    Rhaas Engine Mounts
    95 Waterbox, straight shot exhaust exit (Rhaas)
    Lightweight Driveshaft couplers
    R&D Pump Stuffer
    C75 Big Hub prop
    PJS Rip Turn Nozzle
    Proweatercraft Tubbies, Pump tunnel stuffer & Ride plate
    RCJS Billet Scoop grate
    UMI Steering & Bars
    Skat Trak heavy duty SXR steering cable
    AJP Billet Surf Brace
    Twin Auto bilges on Rad Dudes bracket
    AJP PJS Style air scoop and dash cover
