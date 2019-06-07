Always been a lover of stock graphics, so when I rebuilt my ski into a newer hull, decided to keep the original graphics as far as possible.
Hidden inside is a full SXR 800 motor with wet pipe.
The PJS style hood was done with the help of Jack Hollmann (JHR), he is making the mold to cut into the hood.
Its only had a quick paint so far from a spray can, but happy with the result, it will be abused on the local stone beach I normally ride off.
Looking forward to a day on the lake at the weekend to test the Pro watercraft tubbies / rideplate combination.
Paul.
Full specs...
SXR800 Motor and Carbs
TBM Head
TBM Charging Flywheel
TBM CDI
VForce Reeds
Westcoast Ex Mani bored
SXR Wet Pipe
Rhaas Engine Mounts
95 Waterbox, straight shot exhaust exit (Rhaas)
Lightweight Driveshaft couplers
R&D Pump Stuffer
C75 Big Hub prop
PJS Rip Turn Nozzle
Proweatercraft Tubbies, Pump tunnel stuffer & Ride plate
RCJS Billet Scoop grate
UMI Steering & Bars
Skat Trak heavy duty SXR steering cable
AJP Billet Surf Brace
Twin Auto bilges on Rad Dudes bracket
AJP PJS Style air scoop and dash cover