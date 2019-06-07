Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gen1 SXR 800 build #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2011 Location South Coast UK Age 48 Posts 196 Gen1 SXR 800 build Always been a lover of stock graphics, so when I rebuilt my ski into a newer hull, decided to keep the original graphics as far as possible.

Hidden inside is a full SXR 800 motor with wet pipe.

The PJS style hood was done with the help of Jack Hollmann (JHR), he is making the mold to cut into the hood.

Its only had a quick paint so far from a spray can, but happy with the result, it will be abused on the local stone beach I normally ride off.

Looking forward to a day on the lake at the weekend to test the Pro watercraft tubbies / rideplate combination.



Paul.



Full specs...



SXR800 Motor and Carbs

TBM Head

TBM Charging Flywheel

TBM CDI

VForce Reeds

Westcoast Ex Mani bored

SXR Wet Pipe

Rhaas Engine Mounts

95 Waterbox, straight shot exhaust exit (Rhaas)

Lightweight Driveshaft couplers

R&D Pump Stuffer

C75 Big Hub prop

PJS Rip Turn Nozzle

Proweatercraft Tubbies, Pump tunnel stuffer & Ride plate

RCJS Billet Scoop grate

UMI Steering & Bars

Skat Trak heavy duty SXR steering cable

AJP Billet Surf Brace

Twin Auto bilges on Rad Dudes bracket

AJP PJS Style air scoop and dash cover Attached Images 20190607_131207.jpg (218.7 KB, 3 views)

20190607_131207.jpg (218.7 KB, 3 views) 20190607_131226.jpg (239.9 KB, 1 views)

20190607_131226.jpg (239.9 KB, 1 views) 20190607_131220.jpg (127.4 KB, 1 views)

20190607_131220.jpg (127.4 KB, 1 views) 20190607_131353.jpg (221.5 KB, 1 views)

20190607_131353.jpg (221.5 KB, 1 views) 20190607_131230.jpg (245.5 KB, 1 views)

20190607_131230.jpg (245.5 KB, 1 views) 20190607_131303.jpg (213.9 KB, 1 views)

20190607_131303.jpg (213.9 KB, 1 views) 20190607_131246.jpg (204.5 KB, 0 views)

20190607_131246.jpg (204.5 KB, 0 views) 20190607_131253.jpg (175.4 KB, 0 views)

20190607_131253.jpg (175.4 KB, 0 views) 20190607_131306.jpg (184.4 KB, 0 views)

20190607_131306.jpg (184.4 KB, 0 views) 20190607_131316.jpg (189.8 KB, 1 views)

20190607_131316.jpg (189.8 KB, 1 views) 20190607_131407.jpg (234.4 KB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules