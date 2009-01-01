|
|
-
Somebody in wisconsin area to fix seadoo challenger
I have a 1997 challenger that I need both engines replaced. I had a experienced guy to take the engines out, and I am ordering rebuilt engines tomorrow. But this guy moved out of state.
I live between Madison and Fond du Lac and looking for a freelance guy that can do this
Thanks
Roger
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- 1957Dave
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules