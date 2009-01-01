Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: How to register a 2019 superjet #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location Connecticut Age 26 Posts 113 How to register a 2019 superjet Went to buy a 2019 superjet but was told I couldnt register it. The dealership didnt really know how to do it but they said they was a way does anyone know how to go about doing so?





Re: How to register a 2019 superjet

I know in Mo it's done through the department of motor vehicles. You take in the title and they assign the boat registration #.





Re: How to register a 2019 superjet

They are sold as "racing only" so you have to be a IJSBA member to be able to purchase. No big deal,pay the membership & bam you are a racer. LOL



The dealer here where I live is getting them registered no problem.



