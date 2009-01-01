|
How to register a 2019 superjet
Went to buy a 2019 superjet but was told I couldnt register it. The dealership didnt really know how to do it but they said they was a way does anyone know how to go about doing so?
I know in Mo it's done through the department of motor vehicles. You take in the title and they assign the boat registration #.
Im in ct and the people there were saying it was a *****. Have to join like some racing group. Idk it was weird lol
Originally Posted by Old man rookie
I know in Mo it's done through the department of motor vehicles. You take in the title and they assign the boat registration #.
They are sold as "racing only" so you have to be a IJSBA member to be able to purchase. No big deal,pay the membership & bam you are a racer. LOL
The dealer here where I live is getting them registered no problem.
My guess is it comes with a MSO (manufactures statement of origin) walk in the DMV & they register it.
