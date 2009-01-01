 How to register a 2019 superjet
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 08:30 PM #1
    Mikespo12
    Mikespo12 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    26
    Posts
    113

    How to register a 2019 superjet

    Went to buy a 2019 superjet but was told I couldnt register it. The dealership didnt really know how to do it but they said they was a way does anyone know how to go about doing so?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:48 PM #2
    Old man rookie
    Old man rookie is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Old man rookie's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    24

    Re: How to register a 2019 superjet

    I know in Mo it's done through the department of motor vehicles. You take in the title and they assign the boat registration #.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:05 PM #3
    Mikespo12
    Mikespo12 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    26
    Posts
    113

    Re: How to register a 2019 superjet

    Quote Originally Posted by Old man rookie View Post
    I know in Mo it's done through the department of motor vehicles. You take in the title and they assign the boat registration #.
    Im in ct and the people there were saying it was a *****. Have to join like some racing group. Idk it was weird lol


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:13 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,504

    Re: How to register a 2019 superjet

    They are sold as "racing only" so you have to be a IJSBA member to be able to purchase. No big deal,pay the membership & bam you are a racer. LOL

    The dealer here where I live is getting them registered no problem.

    My guess is it comes with a MSO (manufactures statement of origin) walk in the DMV & they register it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. wire4money

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 