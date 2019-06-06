Im selling some jet ski engines that I have sitting in storage. Prices are shipped to the lower 48 states.
All engines were running when removed from the ski. Pricing and compression numbers below.
1. Yamaha 650 6m6 155/155 psi $350
3. Yamaha 701 61x 155/145 psi $450
4. Yamaha 701 62t 150/150 psi $550
5. Yamaha 650 6m6 155/155 psi $350
6. Yamaha 701 61x 155/160 psi $450
7. Yamaha 650 6m6 160/160 psi $350
9. Yamaha 701 155/151 psi $550
10. Yamaha 701 61x/62t (sj) 180/180psi $800
13. Yamaha 650 6m6 145/150 $325
14. Yamaha 659 6m6 155/155 $350
Send me a message if you have questions.
Cash, card, or PayPal.
International shipping available.