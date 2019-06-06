Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha engines #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 27 Posts 2,182 Yamaha engines Im selling some jet ski engines that I have sitting in storage. Prices are shipped to the lower 48 states.

All engines were running when removed from the ski. Pricing and compression numbers below.



1. Yamaha 650 6m6 155/155 psi $350

3. Yamaha 701 61x 155/145 psi $450

4. Yamaha 701 62t 150/150 psi $550

5. Yamaha 650 6m6 155/155 psi $350

6. Yamaha 701 61x 155/160 psi $450

7. Yamaha 650 6m6 160/160 psi $350

9. Yamaha 701 155/151 psi $550

10. Yamaha 701 61x/62t (sj) 180/180psi $800

13. Yamaha 650 6m6 145/150 $325

14. Yamaha 659 6m6 155/155 $350



Send me a message if you have questions.

Cash, card, or PayPal.

International shipping available.



BERAD PHOTOGRAPHY https://www.facebook.com/BeRadPhotography

COMPETITIVE CRANKSHAFTS

SKI BONZ JET SKI SALVAGE

CROSSRUT MOTORSPORTS

SKIWI RENTALS

GASKET KING

JET LIFT

JETPILOT

EPIC INDUSTRIES

NOVI TEC

DASA RACING COMPETITIVE CRANKSHAFTS www.competitivecrankshafts.com SKI BONZ JET SKI SALVAGE www.facebook.com/pages/SKI-BONEZ/450373098342026?ref=ts&fref=ts CROSSRUT MOTORSPORTS http://crossrutmotosports.com/ SKIWI RENTALS www.skiwirentals.com GASKET KING www.gasketking.com JET LIFT http://thejetlift.com/ JETPILOT http://jetpilot.com/ EPIC INDUSTRIES http://epicjetski.com/ NOVI TEC http://www.novi-tec.com/ DASA RACING http://www.dasaracing.com/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules