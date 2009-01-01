|
PWCToday Newbie
Started smoking again in MA
Ridden/raced Kawasaki 550/750 stand-ups years ago, but then got into motorcycles exclusively. Picked up a few beater couches recently to get working and see how they do (the only craft I've ridden that had a seat was an X-2). An '89 Sea-Doo SP (basket case but all there), Kawi Tandem Sport 650 that seems to be in very good shape, and a '94 Kawi ST 750 that someone messed with (current project). I'm thinking I'll try some fishing from the TS. And if that works out, I'll take a more serious look at the Fish Pro to maybe hit some salt with in New England.
I already got some useful info from this forum, so I hope to have something to offer in return.
Chris
